Jill Jordan



May 27, 1956 - June 16, 2020



NORTH LIBERTY, IN -



I was born Jill Jordan to parents Clyde “Bud” & Lucille “Tudor” Jordan on May 27, 1956, grew up in McKinley Terrace in South Bend, and graduated from John Adams High School in 1974. Having been a little sister to Todd Jordan (San Diego), Dr. Scott Jordan & sister, Julie Jordan (retired surgical nurse) both of Washington state, I am extremely proud of Scott's practice as well as Julie's achievements.



Staying active, I enjoyed nature, hiking, art, music, gardening, and all pets. I loved the outdoors & nature was always my favorite thing to experience on land and in sky.



Marrying in 1983 ended in divorce with no children. I moved to North Liberty, IN, into my dreamy small town with its lovely neighbors, friends, & charm.



Working hard throughout my life, I enjoyed many great co-workers. My career spanned 25 years in veterinary medicine, first at Lakeville Vet Clinic & later at Western Vet Clinic. I had to retire early due to health complications. This gave me an opportunity for gardening, reading, sharing with others, my church family at the Liberty Church of Christ, & our prayer group.



My proudest achievement was being presented with the “Sagamore of the Wabash” award on Jan. 9, 2005 by former Indiana governor Joe Kernan & his wife Maggie. The award honors those who have made a significant contribution to life in the Hoosier state & is the highest citizen award bestowed by the governor. It recognizes humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom in council, & inspiration in leadership.



My journey with breast cancer began in May 2001 & I turned my life over to Christ just 2 weeks later. My brother Scott & his wife Pam were leading the way to the Lord & I was baptized at Del Mar Beach, San Diego in July of 2002. Breast cancer treatments over the years extended my quality of life before progressing to metastatic stage 4 bone & breast cancer until my final days.



Cancer was truly a blessing. I ended up meeting many wonderful people, fellow cancer patients, & staff. The outpouring of love & support through your fellowship, cards & letters, and phone calls lifted my spirits and allowed me to “fight the good fight and finish strong”. This in turn allowed me to spread as much Joy as I could to others -- keeping spirits high & spreading love & the positive attitude necessary to stay strong.



Scott & I reconnected after living our separate busy lives. We shared our adventures and childhood memories. He set me up with video chat which allowed me to meet and get acquainted with the grandkids that I never had. It was remarkable -- like visiting without the travel. Kids are a hoot and so much fun!



I have experienced extreme peace & Joy through my church family & all of you who have loved & supported me throughout my journey. There are too many to thank here but you know who you are and I love you all. A special thanks to pastor Tim Stewart, Hospice Tiffany & Sarah, my adoring neighbors & folks of my little town of North Liberty. A big thank you to my brother Scott for being such a wonderful man in demonstrating how his family was loved as my family growing up should have been.



No services will be held per my request. The Dept. of Anatomy & Cell Biology in Indianapolis is where my body has been donated for research. Cremation will follow allowing my ashes to be spread in the woods of Potato Creek State Park at a later date.



My life has truly been Joyful & I believe in compassion & love. The Lord is in control so trust. I have loved my family deeply.





