|
|
Jill L. Ukinski
March 14, 1967 - Sept. 4, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Jill L. Ukinski, 52, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Jill was born on March 14, 1967 in Melrose Park, IL, the daughter of Bruce and Olga (Cholod) Peterson. She is survived by two children, Joshua and Abigail Ukinski, both of Plymouth; her parents, Bruce and Olga Peterson of Bremen; brother, Eric (Jesse) Peterson of Chicago; and ex-husband, Joseph Ukinski of Plymouth. Jill loved her job as a Registered Nurse over the past 10 years. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and the Chicago Cubs. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions in Jill's honor be sent to any Susan G. Komen location in awareness of breast cancer. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019