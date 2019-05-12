|
Jim Dunn
Dec. 24, 1937 - Dec. 8, 2018
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jim Dunn grew up in South Bend on LaSalle Ct. He attended Colfax Elementary School and played basketball on the South Bend Central Bears high school basketball team. He worked at: Kreamo bakery, Kmart meat department, Martin's Supermarket, Park-N-Shop, and Eggleston Elementary.
Please join us for a Celebration of his Life at: Unity of Michiana, 905 E. Colfax Ave. on Sunday, May 19 at 2:30 PM. Please bless us by emailing your special stories and pictures of him to: [email protected]
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019