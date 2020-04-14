|
Jim “Wags” Wegner
Dec. 23, 1947 - April 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN - Jim “Wags” Wegner, 72, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Jim was born on December 23, 1947 in South Bend to the late Theodore and Elizabeth (Dyszkiewicz) Wegner. On May 24, 1969 he married Sharon Fay who survives. Jim is also survived by two daughters, Terri Willis (Eric) of North Liberty, Indiana and Stacey McCorquodale (Darrin) of Mishawaka, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Austyn and Alex Packer. Jim was wounded serving for the United States Army while stationed in Vietnam. Jim coached basketball for St. Adalbert grade school. His passion was softball; he played until the age of 60. Due to the current health circumstances, private family services will be held. Memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545-5234. To leave online condolences please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020