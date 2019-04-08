Jimmie A. George



July 9, 1940 - April 5, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Jimmie A. George, age 78, of Bremen, died peacefully at 9:10 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence.



He was born July 9, 1940 in Kosciusko County, IN to W. Dale and Lois (Laudeman) George. Jimmie graduated from Nappanee High School in 1959. On September 9, 1961 he married Sharon L. Danner at Pine Creek Church of the Brethren in North Liberty. Jimmie was a lifetime area resident. He was a farmer, and had worked at Coppes Kitchen, CTS Corporation and Bomarko in Plymouth. Jimmie attended Nappanee Missionary Church and had formerly attended Community Gospel Church in Bremen. He enjoyed being with family and friends. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Rickie A. (Lynette) George and Robbie D. (Leanne) George, both of Bremen; grandchildren, Jessica AnnMarie George, Joshua Alan George, Conner D. George, and Cole D. George; brothers, Denny (Sandy) George of Nappanee and Dale “Punk” George of Bremen; sister, Karen (Tom) Stutzman of Bristol; and brother-in-law, Leo Williams. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Williams.



Family and friends may call from 5-8 Thursday, April 11 at Thompson- Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and for 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service, which will be at 11:00 am, Friday, April 12 at Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel. Pastor Jason Rohde will officiate. Burial will be in Bremen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to Center for Hospice in Plymouth.



The family would like to express their special thanks to the angels from Center for Hospice: Erica, Christine, Sarah, Shanda, Pastor Neal, and Max. They made it possible for Jim to remain at home on the farm he loved; and for his brothers - Denny, Punk, and Leo, for their faithful Friday morning visits. They were the golden pill he needed, and especially looked forward to. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2019