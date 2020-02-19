|
Jimmie D. Gentry
May. 23, 1952 - Feb. 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Jimmie “Jim” Dale Gentry, 67, passed away in his home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Jim was born on May 23, 1952 in Damascus, Virginia to the late George Gentry and Hazel Whiteaker. Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bob Gartin.
Jim is survived by his mother, Hazel Gartin; his children, Jason (Janelle) Gentry and Ashley (Chris) Ruehman, his grandchildren, and his great-grandson. He is also survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Jim graduated from Penn High School in 1970. He retired from Stone Container after 42 years as a truck driver and forklift operator. Jim enjoyed bowling, traveling, and going to the casino. He volunteered at local little league parks to coach or umpire games. Jim was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan.
Friends visited with the family on Tuesday at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park. Private services will be held. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to: https://www.littleleague.org/who-we-are/making-a-donation/. Online condolences may be shared at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020