Jimmie Kirk Holloman

May 27, 1932 - May 19, 2019



NILES, MI - Having completed his earthly journey, Jimmie K. Holloman, 86, of Niles, passed from this life to his eternal life on May 19, 2019 in Mishawaka, Indiana. Romans 5:13 says, “for whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” On May 7, 1964 Jim did that, placing his faith in Jesus Christ for his redemption and salvation.



Jim was born May 27, 1932 in Hertford County, North Carolina to Vernon and Addie Holloman who preceded him in death. He entered the Army in Washington D.C. in September, 1950 and was stationed at Fort Custer, MI as a member of the Military Police battalion. He was separated from the Military in April, 1952 having obtained the rank of Sergeant. He met his wife, Delores Roe when she visited her brother who was also stationed at Ft. Custer. They were married April 12, 1952 in Mishawaka, IN. She preceded him in death January 9, 2009, after 58 years together.



He is survived by four sons, David (Rose) Holloman of Suffolk VA, Jim (Laura) Holloman of South Bend, IN, Michael (Tammy) Holloman of Mishawaka, IN, and John (Tonya) of South Bend, IN; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Courtney (Dillon), Justin, Ryan, Bryce, Lindsay, and Lauren; great-grandson, Carlynd; and two sisters, Lydia Nance of Chesapeake, VA and Shirley Pierce of Colerain, NC. He was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers. Jim worked for Sibley Machine and Foundry in South Bend from 1952 to 1991. He was hired as a general laborer but served as a machinist, supervisor, Quality Control Manager, and Product sales throughout his 39 years.



After leaving Sibley, Jim joined Plymouth Foundry in February 1991 as the director of Machining sales and operations. Even after retiring in 2002 he was still consulting for Plymouth. He loved people and his job. His work was an opportunity to serve God and to share his faith in Christ by his life and values as a Christian. He was licensed for ministry in 1970. Jim served the church as a lay leader and ministered locally and across the Eastern U.S. for 45 years. God provided many people to enrich his life and it was his goal to enrich the lives of others. Jim spent many a night watching his kids play basketball, sometimes 3 different games in one night from Jr. High to High School to College. Many will remember Jim as a girls' softball coach, one that loved to work in the yard or just playing golf with friends and spending winters in Cocoa Beach, FL.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, with a Funeral Service to celebrate Jim's life at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Brad Lomax officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Osceola, IN. Where else would a Tar Heels fan want to be buried! The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amy at Comfort 1 Hospice, Dr. Khan at Hematology Oncology, and the staff at Tanglewood Trace Assisted Living for all their care. Memorial contributions may be made to Comfort 1 Hospice, 129 S. Dixie Way Suite B, South Bend, IN 46637.