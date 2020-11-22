1/1
Jimmy Allen Gosa
1937 - 2020
Jimmy Allen Gosa

Feb. 21, 1937 - Nov. 19, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Jimmy Allen Gosa, 83, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle.

Jimmy was born on February 21, 1937 in Gillett, Arkansas to the late John and Susie (Kirchoff) Gosa.

On June 1, 1957 in Mishawaka, Jimmy married Janice M. Hemig. Janice preceded him in death on October 23, 2011. He was also preceded in death by a son, John A. Gosa; two grandsons, Adam C. Gosa and Jimmy A. Gosa; one brother, Don Gosa; and three sisters, Margaret Pratt, Helen Barsoda, and Janell Stewart.

Jimmy is survived by daughter, Marcia (Rick) Bilinski of North Liberty; sons, Mark Gosa of Nashville, Tennessee and Jim Gosa of South Bend; one sister, Virginia Nash of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Bryan (Marian) Gosa, Jenny (Josh) Spencer, Angela Gosa, Kevin (Samantha) Bilinski, Kyle (Katie) Bilinski, and Stacy (Mike) Abbiehl along with 15 great-grandchildren.

Jimmy graduated from Mishawaka High School and served in the U.S. Navy.

We would like to thank the nurses and CNAs of The Grove Unit at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle for their wonderful care, and also Comfort 1 Hospice of South Bend. Private family services will take place with burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
