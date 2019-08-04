|
Jimmy Gillam
July 21, 1986 - July 27, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Born to proud parents Emma Gillham & Jimmie Boyd, Jimmy attended SBCSC & was a hard worker who provided for his family. He leaves parents, son Deshaun Parker, stepchildren; siblings Steve, Gloria, & Showntala Gillham, Sylvia Ship, & Cierra (CC) Boyd; grandmother Eliza Boyd, aunts, uncles, cousins, family & friends. He was preceded in death by daughter Jada Parker, uncle Michael Gillham, grandparents Ace & Delartic Gillam, & Daniel Boyd. View 2pm, Services 3pm, Sat. Aug. 10, 2019 @Laymen Chapel. www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com.
