Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Gillam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Gillam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Gillam Obituary
Jimmy Gillam

July 21, 1986 - July 27, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Born to proud parents Emma Gillham & Jimmie Boyd, Jimmy attended SBCSC & was a hard worker who provided for his family. He leaves parents, son Deshaun Parker, stepchildren; siblings Steve, Gloria, & Showntala Gillham, Sylvia Ship, & Cierra (CC) Boyd; grandmother Eliza Boyd, aunts, uncles, cousins, family & friends. He was preceded in death by daughter Jada Parker, uncle Michael Gillham, grandparents Ace & Delartic Gillam, & Daniel Boyd. View 2pm, Services 3pm, Sat. Aug. 10, 2019 @Laymen Chapel. www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.