Pastor Jimmy L. Wyant



Sept. 30, 1934 - June 5, 2020



NAPPANEE, IN - Pastor Jimmy L. Wyant, 85, of Nappanee, passed away in the company of his loving family, in his residence, during the early morning hours of June 5.



Jimmy was born in Patoka, Illinois on September 30, 1934, to Philip and Mildred (Wasem) Wyant. On February 6, 1955, he married the love of his life, Rachel M. Bates, in Mishawaka. He founded the Bible Way Apostolic Church in Nappanee in 1968, retiring as Pastor in 2019. He was also employed by Holiday Rambler of Wakarusa, retiring after approximately 15 years of service. He loved RVing and vacationing with family.



Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rachel M. Wyant, along with their children: Anne Marie Gaines of Goshen, Patricia Anne Wyant of Nappanee, Rev. Jimmy Lee (Michelle) Wyant Jr. of Houston, Texas, and John David Wyant of Nappanee. He was the proud grandfather of Rev. Matthew (Michelle) Gaines, Michelle R. Gaines, Rev. Jonathan (Jessica) Kitchens, Carolyn L. Kitchens, Trevor Wyant, and Zach (Amy) Wyant. He was great-grandfather to Francesca and Armand Kitchens, and Colton Wyant. Pastor Jimmy Wyant was preceded in death by twin daughters, Christine Elizabeth and Carolyn Louise.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Bible Way Apostolic Church, 26148 U.S. 6 E, Nappanee, IN 46550. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Jonathan Kitchens, Rev. Garry Streeval, and Rev. Robert Arthur will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Way Apostolic Church.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and extends their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Wyant family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store