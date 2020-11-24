Jimmy S.



“Buck” Garcia



July 17, 1956 - Nov. 20, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Jimmy S. “Buck” Garcia Jr., 64, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on November 20, 2020. He was born in Tyronza, Arkansas on July 17, 1956 to Sylvester and Lola Garcia. He graduated from Washington High School in 1976. He married Carol Garcia and had four children: Roberto (Nancy), Stephanie (Alfonzo), Jimmy Jr. (Jennifer), and Adam, 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren, four brothers, three sisters, and countless nephews and nieces. He worked at Mastic Vinyl Siding for several years, then went to Comcast for 20 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, collecting homies, and low rider cars. He was a big University of Michigan fan. He was a loving husband, father, and uncle. He enjoyed making people laugh, was the life of any party, and loved to dance. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, a loving daughter (Stephanie) and a granddaughter, Jazmin.



Funeral services for Jimmy will be held at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Road, South Bend, Indiana at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 25. Friends will be received from 5:00pm until 7:00pm TODAY, Tuesday, November 24. Burial will follow the services on Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.





Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.