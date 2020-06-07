Jo Anna G. Samp
Sept. 13, 1931 - June 2, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jo Ann Samp, 88, passed away with her family at her side on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Hospice House.
Jo Ann was born September 13, 1931 in South Bend to the late Theodore and Dorothy (Lesinski) Carpenter. Jo Ann married John Samp; he preceded her in death on February 20, 2004. Jo Ann was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Samp; and a sister, Dorothy Martin.
Those left to cherish the memory of Jo Ann include her children, Susan Loy and Michael Samp; and grandchildren, Natalie Loy, Sara, Rebecca and Steven Samp.
Jo Ann retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where she was a medical secretary for 25 years. Jo Ann was a parishioner of St. Hedwig and then St. Monica Catholic Church. She loved animals, especially dogs. Jo Ann enjoyed decorating for holidays, drawing, and quilting. She was a hard-working woman who loved and cherished the time she could spend at home with her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in St. Monica Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.