Jo Lynn Swisher
Oct. 29, 1953 - Oct. 17, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Jo Lynn Swisher, 65, of Dowagiac, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Lonny Carpenter officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Jo was born October 29, 1953, in Dowagiac, to Joe and Martha (Rowe) Donoho. She attended Dowagiac Union High School. On March 10, 1973, she married the love of her life, Chet Swisher in Dowagiac. Jo worked for Contech, Dowagiac for 32 years before her retirement. She was an avid University of Michigan fan and loved to gamble in her free time. Jo was known to be loving and nurturing not only to her family, but those outside of her family. Most of all she loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Jo is survived by her loving husband, Chet Swisher; daughters, Missy (Lonny) Carpenter and Jessica Swisher; grandchildren, Michael, Ella, and Kyler; sisters, Cathy (Chuck) Curtis and Debbie (Chuck) Preis, numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Martha Donoho and her brothers, William and Steve Donoho.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019