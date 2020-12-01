1/1
Joachim "Joe" Knauf
Joachim “Joe” Knauf

March 9, 1942 - Nov. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Joachim A. “Joe” Knauf, 78, passed away November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born March 9, 1942 in Frankfurt, Germany to Paul and Irma Knauf. In 1957, Joe's family traveled from Amsterdam Harbor to New York City. They lived in Kentucky and then Illinois. Joe became a U.S. citizen in 1965. In 1982, Joe moved to South Bend to work at Mercedes Benz. In 1998, Joe married Nancy Zoncick, who survives. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jeremy, and his brother, Christoph Dickens. Surviving are two children, Theresa Knauf (Dan) Wagner and Ron Knauf; two stepchildren, Lisa (Dan) Lyvers and Monica (Josh) Rohm; five grandchildren, Carly, Kacy, Betsey, Ben, and Krystal; and two great-grandchildren. Other family members include sister, Lisa (Fred) Schuck; brother, Reiner Dickenscheid of Germany; sister-in-law, Karen Dickens, and three nephews.

Joe was very proud of his 25+ years as a Reserve County Police Officer. Joe loved airplanes. He loved to fly and attended air shows with his friends. Nancy and Joe loved their travel destinations and the friends they made in Siesta Key, Puerto Vallarta, and Alaska. He was a proud member of American Legion 303, Marine Corps League, and F.O.P. #155. A special thank you goes out to Kim Delcourt for all her love and support.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Church, 52533 Fir Rd., Granger, IN, 46530.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welsheimer Funeral Home - Downtown
521 North William Street
South Bend, IN 46616
(574) 232-4857
