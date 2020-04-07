|
|
Joakim Berry-Watts
April 1, 2020 - April 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joakim Berry-Watts was born sleeping on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
He is survived by his parents, Ashley Hirsch and Anthony Berry-Watts; sisters, Zyaunna and Ahnnlyn; brothers, Zayden, Jiraiya, Cameron, and Anthony Jr.; maternal grandmother, Vickie Brandenburg; maternal grandfather, Bryan Hirsch; paternal grandmother, Darlene Berry; aunts, Autom Ziegert, Amber Hirsch, Breanna Hirsch, and Amanda Berry; and uncles, Chris Berry and Damien Shipman. He is preceded by his maternal great-grandmother, Sue Brandenburg.
Joakim loved kicking his mommy and looked just like his older brother, Zayden. He was loved beyond measure and will be missed every day.
A private family visitation will be held at Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020