Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
More Obituaries for Joakim Berry-Watts
Joakim Berry-Watts


2020 - 2020
Joakim Berry-Watts Obituary
Joakim Berry-Watts

April 1, 2020 - April 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joakim Berry-Watts was born sleeping on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

He is survived by his parents, Ashley Hirsch and Anthony Berry-Watts; sisters, Zyaunna and Ahnnlyn; brothers, Zayden, Jiraiya, Cameron, and Anthony Jr.; maternal grandmother, Vickie Brandenburg; maternal grandfather, Bryan Hirsch; paternal grandmother, Darlene Berry; aunts, Autom Ziegert, Amber Hirsch, Breanna Hirsch, and Amanda Berry; and uncles, Chris Berry and Damien Shipman. He is preceded by his maternal great-grandmother, Sue Brandenburg.

Joakim loved kicking his mommy and looked just like his older brother, Zayden. He was loved beyond measure and will be missed every day.

A private family visitation will be held at Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020
