Joan A. Horvath
Oct. 17, 1931 - July 10, 2019
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - Joan passed away Wednesday, July 10 at Consultant Health Care of New Port Richey. She was born October 17, 1931 to the late George and Evelyn Scheibelhut. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph, who passed away on May 19, 2016. They were married at Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church in South Bend on Nov. 19, 1949. Joan was also preceded in death by siblings, Richard, George, Robert, Marguerite, Katherine, Rita, and Delores. Joan is survived by children, Michael, Bradley (Hazel), Scott and Joan, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Joan and Joseph were life long residents of the South Bend area until retiring to Florida. Rest in peace Mom-Dad-Grandma-Grandpa-Great Grandma-Great Grandpa, from all of us and may God Bless.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019