Joan B. Kelver

Joan B. Kelver Obituary
Joan B. Kelver

Feb. 29, 1932 - Jan. 5, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Joan passed away at 7:35pm at home. Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Darwin; son, Richard (Cindy); daughter, Darla Luzon, 6 grandsons, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings, brothers- & sisters-in-law. She graduated from Moorhead State U with an Associates Degree in Education & from North Dakota State U with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. She worked at several local retail pharmacies & later as a consultant. No services at this time; Celebration of Life at a later date. Her body was willed to the Anatomical Education Program at the IU School of Medicine.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
