Joan C. Straup
Oct. 12, 1929 - Sept. 30, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Joan C. Straup, 90, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at Wellbrooke of South Bend. She was born October 12, 1929 in Mishawaka to the late Levi and Martha (Simmons) Weaver.
On September 9, 1950 in South Bend, Joan married Newton F. Straup, who preceded her in death on November 6, 2011. She was also preceded by her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Robert Batten. Joan is survived by two daughters, Diane (Paul) Thornton of South Bend and Ann (Gary) Hummel of Indianapolis; one son, Brian (Carolyn) Straup of Austin, TX; six grandchildren, Lyndsey LaLonde and Jennifer Schuring, Kaitlin Hummel and Brandon Hummel, Bradley (Marley) Straup and Andrew Straup; and seven great-grandchildren, Shannon, Michael, Benjamin, Molly, and Celia LaLonde, and Kaleb and Micah Schuring.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 55545 Kensington Avenue, South Bend, IN 46628. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Joan may be donated to Sew Loved, Inc. Charity, 251 E. Sample St., South Bend, IN 46601.
