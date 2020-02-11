|
|
Joan Dean
Oct. 21, 1935 - Feb. 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA - Joan R. Dean, 84, of Mishawaka passed away peacefully at 2:10 a.m. on February 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma and Alphonse Van De Voorde; her husband, Francis Dean; daughter, Susan; son, Joseph Dean; and her brothers, Maurice, Jerome, and Albert Van De Voorde.
Joan graduated high school from St. Joseph Academy in 1953 and she married Francis Dean, November 28, 1953.
She was a wonderful loving mother to John Dean of Buffalo, IL, Cheryl (Gary) Hathcoat of Mount Washington, KY, Kim, Jim, and Jeff Dean all of Mishawaka, Mary (Dan) Juckett of Mishawaka, and Judy (Cory) Stewart of Mishawaka. Joan had 10 grandchildren: Melissa, Katie, Erin, Adam, Sara, Rachael, Matthew, Kendall, Lexi, and Joshua. She also had 15 great-grandchildren: Emma, Margaret, Ella (deceased), Milo, Ezra, Paisley, Reese, Jasper, Navy, Neely, Brynleigh, Crosby, Beau, Calvin, and Bentley.
Joan was an avid lover of sports, especially Notre Dame men's basketball. She helped start the girls' softball leagues at Southwest Little League. She coached softball at St. Bavo's for many years. Joan was also very active in Special Olympics.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka at 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bavo's Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020