Joan Dell Herrick



Nov. 17, 1940 - Nov. 12, 2020



NILES, MI - Our precious mother, Joan Dell Herrick, age 79, of Burnsville, MN passed away on November 12, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, MN with her youngest daughter by her side. She was born on November 17, 1940 in South Bend, Indiana to Charles and Mary (Tindall) Dell. She spent her childhood in Niles, MI and enjoyed her summers jumping the waves of Lake Michigan. She married Jack Herrick on August 27, 1960 in Niles, MI and shortly thereafter moved to Le Sueur, MN. She devoted her heart and soul to her children and grandchildren. Hardworking does not begin to describe Joan. She would willingly juggle more in one day than what many do in one week and still make time for you. She filled our childhood home with unconditional love and comfort. She was a generous, kind, neighborhood mom that everyone adored. Joan was artistic, a talented seamstress for her family, wonderful baker, devoted Christian, and had a great sense of humor. Our hearts are broken for the loss of light she brought into our lives. She is survived by her husband, Jack of Burnsville, MN, daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Hesse of Long Prairie, MN, son, David (Dennis) Herrick of Golden Valley, MN, daughter, Sarah (Corey) Pudwill of Belle Plaine, MN; brothers, Thomas (Joy) Dell of Niles, MI, Richard Dell of Prescott, AZ, and James Dell of Sedona, AZ; sisters-in-law, Jane (Paul) Glascott and Neva Hargreaves; grandchildren, Christina (Tyler) Pesta, Allyssa Kelly, Nathan Herrick, Caleb Herrick, Benjamin Pudwill, and Samuel Pudwill; great-grandchildren, Addison, Holden, Emersyn, and Weston Pesta, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Mary Herrick, sister-in-law, Clara Harper; and brothers-in-law, Warren Wienke, William Herrick, and William Hargreaves. Date of visitation and service to be determined. Memorials preferred to Tourette Association of America.





