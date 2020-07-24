1/1
Joan E. Crum
1927 - 2020
Joan E. Crum

March 24, 1927 - July 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joan E. Crum, 93, of South Bend, passed away during the early afternoon on July 22 in the Sanctuary at Holy Cross.

Joan was born in White County, Indiana on March 24, 1927 to Simon J. and Anna E. (Link) Weaver. Joan was an event coordinator for many fine local establishments throughout her career. She was also an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 27, in Plymouth.

Joan is survived by three daughters, Judy Ann (Richard) Griswold of Plymouth, Christine Kay (Dale) DeVon of Granger, and Teresa M. (Richard) Lowry of South Bend, and a son, Gary W. (Patricia) Crum of Keizer, Oregon. Joan was a proud grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 21. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicky J. Crum Evans; brothers, Philip, James, and Walter Weaver; a sister, Louise Abbott, and her parents.

A private Graveside service will be held on Saturday morning, July 25 in the Southlawn Cemetery of South Bend. Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements and extends their deepest sympathy to all of Joan's family.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Joan was a second mother, so full of life always happy and she taught Vicki and I to always enjoy life and have fun. You will be missed. All my love and prayers to the family....Denise and Joe Richards
Denise Richards
Friend
July 24, 2020
I have lots of memories of Joan...originally meeting her and working with her at Morris Park CC. Then, she bought the unit next to is in Walnut Grove. My daughter and her grandson were toddlers, playing in the front yard kiddie pool! The last time I saw her was when I was principal at Darden, and she was walking in the parking lot to pick up, a great grandchild, I believe. We recognized each other right away. I remember Joan as a hard worker, dedicated, good friend, kind ... a blessing. May Joan rest in the Peace of Christ.+
Jim Bankowski
Friend
