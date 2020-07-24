Joan E. Crum



March 24, 1927 - July 22, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joan E. Crum, 93, of South Bend, passed away during the early afternoon on July 22 in the Sanctuary at Holy Cross.



Joan was born in White County, Indiana on March 24, 1927 to Simon J. and Anna E. (Link) Weaver. Joan was an event coordinator for many fine local establishments throughout her career. She was also an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 27, in Plymouth.



Joan is survived by three daughters, Judy Ann (Richard) Griswold of Plymouth, Christine Kay (Dale) DeVon of Granger, and Teresa M. (Richard) Lowry of South Bend, and a son, Gary W. (Patricia) Crum of Keizer, Oregon. Joan was a proud grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 21. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicky J. Crum Evans; brothers, Philip, James, and Walter Weaver; a sister, Louise Abbott, and her parents.



A private Graveside service will be held on Saturday morning, July 25 in the Southlawn Cemetery of South Bend. Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements and extends their deepest sympathy to all of Joan's family.





