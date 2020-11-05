1/1
Joan Faith Harris
Joan Faith Harris

July 18, 1945 - Nov. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joan Faith Harris, 75, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 5:07pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. She was born on July 18, 1945 in South Bend to the late Alfred and Mae (Burnette) Pitcher.

In October 1965, Joan married Jack Harris, Sr., who survives. In addition to her loving husband of 55 years, she is survived by her daughter, Tonya (Stephen) Eichenberger of Safety Harbor, FL; sons, Jack Harris Jr. of South Bend, Chad (Jessica) Harris of Granger, and Greg (Kathy) McAbee of Westfield; and five grandchildren, Lacey (Mason) James, Lily Eichenberger, Haylee Harris, Amanda McAbee, and Dylan Harris; as well as several siblings.

Joan stayed home to raise her family and was a loving and supportive wife and mother. She also loved dogs. Joan was very faithful, loved God, and led a women's Bible study group out of her home. She also enjoyed needlepoint and was a certified Bunka embroidery teacher.

Graveside services and burial will take place at 1:00pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, 375 W. Cleveland Road, Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Joan may be donated to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be left for the Harris family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
