St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hans


1934 - 2019
Joan Hans Obituary
Joan Hans

Oct. 20, 1934 - August 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joan D. Hans, 84, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, MI. She was born to the late Joseph and Vearl Jackowiak on October 20, 1934 in South Bend. Joan was a graduate of Washington High School's class of 1953 where she was the Valedictorian. On November 25, 1961, in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, she married Dale Hans, her husband of 57 years. He survives. Also surviving are sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Doris & Eugene Lonzo, Sharon & Gerald Hans, Jane & Larry Hans, Diana Hans, and Robert Hans; and 9 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Floyd Hans; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Hans and Jacqueline Hans. Joan enjoyed reading, boating, and spending time with her husband at their Gravel Lake property. Also eating out at “Big T's” in Lawton, MI. Joan worked many years at Associates Inv. until their closing. She then retired from Wells Fargo. Visitation will be from 9:00am until time of Funeral service at 11:00am on Friday, August 16, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 IN-212, Michigan City, IN 46360. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
