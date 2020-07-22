1/1
Joan M. Briggs
1935 - 2020
Joan M. Briggs

Oct. 29, 1935 - July 18, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Joan Marie Briggs, 84, of Jamestown, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Center for Hospice, Elkhart. Joan was born on October 29, 1935 in South Bend, the daughter of (the late) Mary A. (Kaiser) Burkett & Charles Burkett. Joan graduated from Riley High School with the Class of ‘53 and on December 26, 1953, she married Richard A. Briggs in River Park Baptist Church. Joan was a very special person - a devoted & loving wife, mother and grandmother. Joan & Richard co-founded Tri Valley Supply Company and were Mishawaka residents for 36 years before moving to Jimtown in 1999. Joan attended Jamestown United Methodist Church and she loved to sew, quilt, garden, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and her family. She enjoyed travelling, especially to their winter home in New Mexico. In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Briggs in 2003. She is survived by Richard Briggs, her loving husband of 66 years and their children, Cheryl (Dale) Holland of Pagosa Springs, CO, Ronald (Jackie) Briggs of Granger, Melissa (Jeff) Tolbert of Edwardsburg, Robert (Melody) Briggs of Niles, and her daughter-in-law, Julie Briggs of Mishawaka; sister, Sheila Malloy of Pensacola, FL, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Private family services are planned through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. with private interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family's preferred memorial is The Elkhart Center for Hospice, c/o 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Joan or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
