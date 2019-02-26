Home

Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Joan M. Duvall

Joan M. Duvall Obituary
Joan M. Duvall

July 29, 1942 - Feb. 23, 2019

SOUTH BEND , IN - Joan M. Duvall, 76, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1942 in Sheldon, Iowa, to the late Howard R. and Dorothy M. (Poss) Youngers. On February 2, 1962, she married Richard Duvall, who preceded her in death on December 18, 2015. Joan is survived by one daughter, Lynne Duvall of South Bend, Indiana; one son, Bradley (Cristy) Duvall of Allen, Texas; six grandchildren: Danielle, Benjamin, Tyler, Rebecca, Ryann and Richard Duvall; three great-grandchildren, Carl, Camille and Chaos; three sisters, Joleen, Judith and Jane Youngers; and two brothers, John and James Youngers. Joan was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, including the Rosary Society and the Eucharistic Ministry. After her children were born, she went back to school and obtained her degree in medical technology, a field she had worked in prior. She continued her medical technology work and spent many years employed at the South Bend Medical Foundation. Joan sewed and did handcrafts her entire life and after she retired, she followed her passion of long arm quilting. She went on to teach quilting classes at Erica's for many years. She was an avid reader and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Joan's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
