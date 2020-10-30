Joan M. Fox
June 29, 1929 - Oct. 27, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Joan Mae Fox, 91, of Bremen, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Bremen Community Hospital on October 27, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1929 in St. Joseph County, IN, the daughter of the late Forrest & Ethel (Sauer) Hepler. On November 4, 1950, she married Robert D. Fox who survives.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Debra (David) Burcham, Chris (Susan) Fox, Steven (Joanna) Fox, and Julie (Daniel) Fox. Joan and Bob enjoyed watching their 12 grandchildren grow into adulthood: Jason (Sarah), Martin (Stephanie), Michael (Christina), Patrick (Kellie), Andrew (Kiyoko), Melissa (Jeffery), Arizona (Noor), Megan (Sean), Matthew (Jasmine), Makayla, Garrett, and Ellen. She is also survived by her 16 great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Martha (Hepler) Miller.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Community Hospital of Bremen and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion and care during Joan's hospitalization. We are comforted in knowing that she rests in the arms of her Savior. Joan was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bremen.
Private graveside services will be held today, Friday, October 30 with Pastor Roger Rohde officiating. Memorial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen, IN 46506.
