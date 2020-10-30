1/1
Joan M. Fox
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Fox

June 29, 1929 - Oct. 27, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Joan Mae Fox, 91, of Bremen, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Bremen Community Hospital on October 27, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1929 in St. Joseph County, IN, the daughter of the late Forrest & Ethel (Sauer) Hepler. On November 4, 1950, she married Robert D. Fox who survives.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Debra (David) Burcham, Chris (Susan) Fox, Steven (Joanna) Fox, and Julie (Daniel) Fox. Joan and Bob enjoyed watching their 12 grandchildren grow into adulthood: Jason (Sarah), Martin (Stephanie), Michael (Christina), Patrick (Kellie), Andrew (Kiyoko), Melissa (Jeffery), Arizona (Noor), Megan (Sean), Matthew (Jasmine), Makayla, Garrett, and Ellen. She is also survived by her 16 great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Martha (Hepler) Miller.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Community Hospital of Bremen and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion and care during Joan's hospitalization. We are comforted in knowing that she rests in the arms of her Savior. Joan was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bremen.

Private graveside services will be held today, Friday, October 30 with Pastor Roger Rohde officiating. Memorial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen, IN 46506.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved