Joan M. Spencer
Sept. 4, 1949 - April 4, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joan M. Spencer, 70, of Mishawaka, passed away during the evening hours of Saturday, April 4 in the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Joan was born in South Bend on September 4, 1949 to Joseph W. and Mary A. (Tirotta) Spencer.
Joan had many jobs over the years, but will best be known as a waitress for many years in the Michiana area. She enjoyed rides on motorcycles in the open air and worshipping the sun, though her greatest joy was her family.
Joan is survived by her children: Bobby Frary of Mishawaka, Shonda (Jimmy) Coburn of Plymouth, IN, and Tony Frary of Ohio. She was the proud grandmother of Brea, Abel, Troy, Trent, Dakota, Savannah, Xander, Trey, Taylor, and Nate, and great-grandmother of Mckalie, Aiden, Carson, and Asher. Joan is also survived by her sisters: Mary Ann, Sharon, Nancy, and Pam, many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
At this time cremation is to take place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. There will be notification of the scheduling once it is determined. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020