Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Wolff


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Wolff Obituary
Joan M. Wolff

May 2, 1924 - Jan. 4, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Joan M. Wolff, 95, peacefully passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.

Lifetime Plymouth resident, Joan was born May 2, 1924 to Walter John and Stella May (Fletcher) Nelson. She graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1942.

On September 3, 1950 in Plymouth, Joan married Fredrick E. Wolff at the former Evangelical United Brethren Church. They shared 66 years together of memories and love.

Along with raising her two children, Joan worked as a teacher's aide for Plymouth Community Schools, as a secretary at Federal Land Bank, as a secretary and bookkeeper for Schlosser Brothers, and for John Mick Industries.

She was a lifetime member of Plymouth Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Modern Maids Home Economics Club for several years.

She is survived by her two children, Barbara (Joe) Holcomb and Michael (Norvetta) Wolff; four grandchildren, Beau (Bridget) Holcomb, Brett Holcomb, James Wolff, and Christy Wolff; great-grandsons, Isaak and Evan Holcomb; sister, Rosemarie Campbell; and sister-in-law, Darlene G. Brundige, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by Fred in February of 2017; her parents; siblings, Wayne (Mildred) Nelson, Wendell (Treva) Nelson, Mary (Harry) Girten, Gordon Nelson, Helen Nelson, and James Nelson; and brother-in-law, Ernest Campbell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1pm with Pastor Jeff Steuve officiating.

Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial contributions can be made to Plymouth Trinity United Methodist Church 425 S. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -