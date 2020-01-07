|
|
Joan M. Wolff
May 2, 1924 - Jan. 4, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Joan M. Wolff, 95, peacefully passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.
Lifetime Plymouth resident, Joan was born May 2, 1924 to Walter John and Stella May (Fletcher) Nelson. She graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1942.
On September 3, 1950 in Plymouth, Joan married Fredrick E. Wolff at the former Evangelical United Brethren Church. They shared 66 years together of memories and love.
Along with raising her two children, Joan worked as a teacher's aide for Plymouth Community Schools, as a secretary at Federal Land Bank, as a secretary and bookkeeper for Schlosser Brothers, and for John Mick Industries.
She was a lifetime member of Plymouth Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Modern Maids Home Economics Club for several years.
She is survived by her two children, Barbara (Joe) Holcomb and Michael (Norvetta) Wolff; four grandchildren, Beau (Bridget) Holcomb, Brett Holcomb, James Wolff, and Christy Wolff; great-grandsons, Isaak and Evan Holcomb; sister, Rosemarie Campbell; and sister-in-law, Darlene G. Brundige, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by Fred in February of 2017; her parents; siblings, Wayne (Mildred) Nelson, Wendell (Treva) Nelson, Mary (Harry) Girten, Gordon Nelson, Helen Nelson, and James Nelson; and brother-in-law, Ernest Campbell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1pm with Pastor Jeff Steuve officiating.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Plymouth Trinity United Methodist Church 425 S. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020