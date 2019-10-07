|
Joan Magner
Jan. 1, 1933 - Oct. 4, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joan Lillian (Stader) (Thompson) Magner, 86, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at Golden Living Center, Fountainview Place. She was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Indianapolis to Charles Wesley Stader Sr. and Martha Belle Stader. On July 2, 1949, she married Chester A. Thompson of Elkhart.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth Lester (Jane) Thompson of Elkhart; and a daughter, Rita Kay (Mark) Wegner of Baldwin, MI. Grandchildren are David (Tonya) Thompson, Erica (Eddie) Vilkins, Christa (Steve) Cianfrini, Zachery (Devin) Wegner, Katie (Kevin) Nicholson, and Brian Thompson. Great-grandchildren are Kayla Jane Thompson, Roman Cianfrini, Massimiliana Cianfrini, Gil Wegner, and Peter, Mark, and Ada Vilkins.
Joan was later married to and divorced from Jack Magner of Union. He survives with his children and their families: Rebecca (Dennis) Blackburn, Sherry Weberg, Rex (Kathy) Magner, Arley (Sandy) Magner, Delbert (Stephanie) Magner, William (Joyce) Magner, and Frank (Kim) Magner.
Joan was preceded in death by her father in 1964; mother in 1995; stepfather, Charles Chew, in 1992; brother, Charles Wesley Stader Jr., in 1968; daughter, Denise Elaine Thompson, in 1963; son, Douglas Ray Thompson, in 2011; and her first husband, Chester, in 1972.
Joan loved the Lord and was an active life-long Christian in the Nazarene Church and the Church of God. She attended Northside Nazarene Church of Elkhart and later Coulter's Chapel Church of God, Niles, MI. She was dedicated to her missionary work in Haiti for 22 years and was an avid supporter of Children's International Lifeline of Buchanan, MI. Her volunteer work included Pregnancy Care Center of Niles; Forgotten Man Ministries of Cassopolis; Westwood Nursing Home Visitation, Niles; and the March of Dimes.
She was a glassware cleaner for the South Bend Medical Foundation and a home health aide for Elkhart General Home Care for many years.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019, at Coulter's Chapel Church of God, 3176 E. M-60, Niles, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Pastor David Frazier will officiate. Burial will be in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart, following the service.
Memorials may be made to Children's International Lifeline, 16106 Brookwood Dr., Buchanan, MI 49107.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019