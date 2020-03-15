|
|
Joan Ort
April 9, 1930 - March 11, 2020
NILES, MI - Joan L. Ort, 89, of Niles went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Hanson Hospice Center (Stevensville) surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born on April 9, 1930, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, later moving to Buchanan, MI with her parents, the late Harry and Mabel (Hildebrandt) Samson. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1949 and played trombone in the band.
Harold R. Ort, Jr. stole her heart and on November 6, 1965, they wed at a ceremony in Buchanan where they made their home before Harold's passing in 1988.
Joan retired from the United States Postal Service in February 1995, after serving 26 1/2 years as a rural mail carrier in Niles. She looked forward to Christmas when she and her co-workers participated in the Adopt-A-Family program that provided donated food and clothing for those less fortunate.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Niles where she served on the deaconess board for 12 years and participated in the children's AWANA ministry. She loved serving in the church kitchen with her sisters in Christ. She was very active and always enjoyed every opportunity she got to spend time with her beloved family, church family, and many friends. She was a world traveler and never turned down a chance to see another part of God's creation. She started on a bowling league in 1950 and continued until 2018. She enjoyed wintering in Florida where she met many new friends and maintained close ties with them even after moving back to Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, her three half-brothers, and her two half-sisters.
Joan is survived by her children, John (Cynthia Welborn) Ort of Charlotte, Michigan and Sharon (Robert) Huss of Galien, Michigan, her four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her brother, Joe Ed (Betty Lou) Martin of Atlanta, Georgia.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home.
A Funeral service to honor Joan will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, Niles, with a private committal service at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, retired Pastor James Wing officiating.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation have been asked to consider the Merlin and Carolyn Hanson Hospice Center of Stevensville or First Baptist Church of Niles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020