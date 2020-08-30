Joan P. Mays
July 31, 1932 - August 27, 2020
VINCENNES, IN - Former South Bend resident, Joan Carlson Mays, 88, of Vincennes, IN passed away at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27 in Lodge of the Wabash. Joan was born July 31, 1932 in South Bend to the late Ruth L. (Bergman) and Kunning A. Carlson. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Tuesley, Ruth Moore, Irene Crone, Evelyn Bradley, Pauline Pickenpac, Margaret Webster, and June Nawrot; and her brother, Gustave Carlson. She is survived by her daughter, Anne M. Smith (Brian) of New Boston, MI; two grandchildren, Amanda M. Smith and Luke E. Smith; sister, Beverly Chachelske of Traverse City, MI; and many nieces and nephews including Malcolm J. “Mick” Tuesley (Kathy) of Cassopolis, MI.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2 at Riverview Cemetery where burial will follow. Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the Lodge of the Wabash, 723 Ramsey Rd., Vincennes, IN 47591. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.