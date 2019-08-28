|
Joan Rae Robertson
Feb. 1, 1935 - Aug. 25, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joan Rae Robertson, 84, passed away Mon., Aug. 25. She was born Feb. 1, 1935 in Brookings, SD to Raymond and Dema (Rose) Patterson, both of whom preceded in death along with a brother, Monte Patterson.Surviving are husband, Teen Robertson; children, Diane Putnam, Echo Arnett, & Scott (Giselle) Robertson, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.Visitation Fri., Aug. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. with Funeral service at 4 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
