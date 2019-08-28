Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Joan Rae Robertson


1935 - 2019
Joan Rae Robertson Obituary
Joan Rae Robertson

Feb. 1, 1935 - Aug. 25, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Joan Rae Robertson, 84, passed away Mon., Aug. 25. She was born Feb. 1, 1935 in Brookings, SD to Raymond and Dema (Rose) Patterson, both of whom preceded in death along with a brother, Monte Patterson.Surviving are husband, Teen Robertson; children, Diane Putnam, Echo Arnett, & Scott (Giselle) Robertson, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.Visitation Fri., Aug. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. with Funeral service at 4 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
