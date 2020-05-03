Joan T. Henning



Oct. 14, 1925 - April 26, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Joan Henning, 94, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. She lived a life full of family, friends, laughter, and love but still left us much too soon.



Joan was born October 14, 1925 in Scottsburg, Indiana to Lawrence H. and Thelma (Wolff) Tash. After graduating from Franklin College, she worked two years in Indianapolis, moving to Mishawaka in 1950. In 1952 she married her loving partner, Charles A. Henning, who preceded her passing in September 2006.



After teaching French for over 18 years, Joan retired from the South Bend Community School Corp in 1984. She became a volunteer docent and receptionist at Snite Museum of Art and South Bend Art Museum.



Charles and Joan participated in the Audubon Society, as well as the Youth for Understanding and the Notre Dame Foreign Student programs, welcoming students from around the world into their home. With a passion for travel, Charles and Joan explored the country and the world, visiting a number of former students in their home countries and traveling extensively with 40th Bomb Group WWII reunions. They were also members of the First Presbyterian Church in South Bend. In 2017, Joan moved to Cleveland, Texas to live with her daughter Lu and her husband Jay-Arr and attended services at Cleveland English Congregation of Jehovah's Wittnesses.



Joan is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Lucia (JayArr) Erskine and Cris (Johnny) Wong; two grandchildren, Aaron and Adryon Wong; brother, Samuel L. (Sharon) Tash, and sister-in-law, Anni (Robert) Tash, along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.



Sharing her love of language, art, teaching, gardening, baking, games, and all things French, Joan readily made friends wherever she went in life. Funny, kind, intelligent, opinionated, amazing at crossword puzzles, fervent about her Bears and Fighting Irish, she charmed and inspired with her unforgettable spirit.



Joan was able to build the life of simple joy she wanted and deserved. She will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.





