|
|
Joan T. Mentzer
July 10, 1929 - Dec. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joan Mentzer (or mom, granny, sister, wife, and friend) while surrounded by love and family, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at age 90.
Born and raised in South Bend, IN with her six brothers and sisters, she later married William Mentzer (deceased) and gave birth to her only child, Pam Bergman. A loving and devoted grandmother of two grandchildren, Toby Bergman and Jessica Bergman Moore, she is survived by two dear sisters, Mae D'Alessandro and Jean Landuit.
Everyone that knew granny spoke of her kind spirit, generosity, and infectious laugh. She was always smiling, which was usually the reason that those around her were as well. You would often find her baking or dreaming up ideas for the next celebration she was planning. She absolutely loved bird watching and digging into a ‘search-a-word' word book.
Granny was a strong and very independent woman and we know that her spirit is now with us every day.
A very special thank you to all of her friends who were so kind to her throughout her life.
Additionally, we give a very warm thank you to the doctors, nurses, patient care assistants, and staff at Memorial Hospital and Healthwin. Your kindness and care these past few months provided her and us with comfort.
We are remembering her in a private celebration, but you can think of granny every time you see a cardinal.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019