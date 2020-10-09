Joan Tschida
Aug. 30, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - Joan M. Tschida, 90, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Joan was born August 30, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana to the late John and Katheryna (Andruchow) Dobszewicz.
On November 26, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana Joan married George L. Tschida who preceded her in death on June 20, 2005.
Joan retired in 1998 as head cook at La Porte High School. She was very active in her church volunteering wherever she was needed and serving on several committees throughout her lifetime. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. She was a kind and generous person who would help anyone however she could.
Joan is survived by a son, George (Tammy) Tschida of La Porte; grandchildren, Amy (Bryan) Kanouse of Rolling Prairie, Kim (Brian) Howard of Bloomington, Indiana, and Adam Tschida of La Porte; and great-grandchildren, Ellie, Maisy, and Owen Howard. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and siblings, Bruno, Lester, Walter, Josephine, and Lucille.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 210 Bach Street, La Porte, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery. Per her wish cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel. Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com
