1/1
Joan Tschida
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Tschida

Aug. 30, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2020

LA PORTE, IN - Joan M. Tschida, 90, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Joan was born August 30, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana to the late John and Katheryna (Andruchow) Dobszewicz.

On November 26, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana Joan married George L. Tschida who preceded her in death on June 20, 2005.

Joan retired in 1998 as head cook at La Porte High School. She was very active in her church volunteering wherever she was needed and serving on several committees throughout her lifetime. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. She was a kind and generous person who would help anyone however she could.

Joan is survived by a son, George (Tammy) Tschida of La Porte; grandchildren, Amy (Bryan) Kanouse of Rolling Prairie, Kim (Brian) Howard of Bloomington, Indiana, and Adam Tschida of La Porte; and great-grandchildren, Ellie, Maisy, and Owen Howard. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and siblings, Bruno, Lester, Walter, Josephine, and Lucille.

A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 210 Bach Street, La Porte, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery. Per her wish cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel. Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Rosary
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved