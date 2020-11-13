1/1
Joan Wigfall Thompson
Joan Wigfall

Thompson

Jan. 3, 1941 - Nov. 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joan Wigfall Thompson- Sunrise January 3, 1941-Sunset November 4, 2020.

Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Longtime educator for South Bend School Corporation. Faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Survived by a host of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held on November 14, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Viewing from 10am-11am and service from 11am to 12pm. Burial will be held on Monday November 16, 2020 at 12pm in Highland Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave., South Bend, IN 46616.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage for full obituary and to send condolences, www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
