Joan Wigfall
Thompson
Jan. 3, 1941 - Nov. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joan Wigfall Thompson- Sunrise January 3, 1941-Sunset November 4, 2020.
Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Longtime educator for South Bend School Corporation. Faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Survived by a host of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on November 14, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Viewing from 10am-11am and service from 11am to 12pm. Burial will be held on Monday November 16, 2020 at 12pm in Highland Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave., South Bend, IN 46616.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
