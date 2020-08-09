1/1
Joanie Carlita May
1955 - 2020
Joanie Carlita May

Jan. 24, 1955 - August 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joanie Carlita May, 65, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Joanie was born on January 24, 1955 in San Jose, California. She had been employed as a Senior Staff Assistant in the Naval Science Department at the University of Notre Dame and had also worked for the Center for Social Concerns at the University. Joanie is survived by her son, John (Kris) Ganeff of South Bend, Indiana; two granddaughters, Deven and Hayden Ganeff; her sister, Carla May of Aloha, Oregon; her brother, Mike (Beth) May of Post Falls, Idaho; three nieces, Renee (Brett) Tuft of Aloha, Oregon, Michaela (Stephen) Thompson of Post Falls Idaho, and Melinda (Garrett) Swaisgood of Castic, California; one nephew, Todd Kress of Oakland, California; and her beloved service dog, Scooter. Joanie was preceded in death by her mother, Floyce May. There will be no visitation or services. Joanie enjoyed Notre Dame softball and tailgaiting with her coworkers. She loved spending time with her granddaughters. Memorial contributions may be directed to Notre Dame Softball Strikeout Cancer. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
