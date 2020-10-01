Joann C. Smith Kurth



Oct. 27, 1932 - Jan. 18, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joann Catherine Smith Kurth passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Mishawaka, IN. Joann was born October 27, 1932 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Joann was preceded in death by her mother, Daphne and stepfather, Elmer Ellingstad; and her father, Howard Smith.



Surviving are her brother, Ever Ellingstad and companion, Mary of Oak Lawn, IL; children, Rick Kurth of Boardman, OH, Tony Kurth of Bangkok, Thailand, Cindy McQueen (Glenn) of South Bend, IN, Paul Kurth (Kari) of Lincoln, Maine, and Jay Kurth of Phoenix, AZ; a niece, Geneva Koleski of Fall Creek, Wisconsin, other nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Joann spent the later part of her years in a nursing home where she was a joy to all who knew her. We thank Golden Living Nursing Home on 12th St. in Mishawaka, IN for their great care of her.



A private celebration of her life will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Goshen, IN, on October 10, 2020 @ 1:30. A River Birch Tree will be planted for the private Memorial Service.



HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements and extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of Joann's family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store