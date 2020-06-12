Joann Catanzarite
August 17, 1935 - June 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joann E. Catanzarite, 84, of South Bend, Indiana passed away into the loving arms of our Lord after an extended illness in the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Born in Evansville, Indiana to late Blanche M. Robinson and Reese Edward “Ed” Oldfather, Joann was raised by her mother and grandmother, Etta Robinson, and stepfathers, “Happy” Antisdel and William B. Montine. She and her mom and grandmother made their way to South Bend in the 1940's where Joann grew up on 34th Street in River Park. She attended Nuner Elementry School and John Adams High School. Meeting one of the loves of her life, she married Ross Catanzarite, Sr., in 1953 and they brought 4 beautiful children into this world. She would later spend the better part of her life with Robert T. Derrickson, Jr. who was her life partner into the early 2000's.
Joann was an incredible human being who knew how to love others and demonstrated this daily to her children and grandchildren. She overcame many obstacles in life and worked hard to provide for her family working as a Bell Telephone operator, waitressing at Bill Knapp's, and cleaning offices in the evenings to help make ends meet. She later went on to take over a business her parents started and ended up being the President of Drain Surgeon, Inc. until her illness slowed her down. The company largely exists today because of the direction and fortitude she had in seeing it succeed.
Joann was better known for making her home a place for large family gatherings which always centered around an incredible meal, laughter, and good memories. She had a large collection of antiques and pottery which was one of her hobbies. Camping, fishing, travelling and being anywhere with her kids and grandchildren made her equally happy. She was an adventurous person in her younger days and was known for her 1969 silver Oldsmobile 442 in which she drag raced at the urging of her teenage boys, Ross and Anthony. Music was always a favorite thing Joann enjoyed. In the 1960's and 1970's she would host jam sessions in her house on McKinley Avenue with local legendary musicians Bill “Styx” Nicks, Lonnie Woods, and Oscar “Baby” Jones. It was a great memory for her children to see them jam out right in their dining room. She thoroughly enjoyed jamming out herself on her Hammond B-3 and followed in her mother's footsteps learning to play the organ. One of her favorite activities was her weekly lunches with her neighborhood friends from Rosemary Lane, which she was still attending until the Coronavirus hit. She was truly a wonderful person who was generous to so many and opened her heart to strangers. She was preceded in death by her mother, grandmother, father, stepfathers, son-in-law Bill Reinke, and son Ross, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Anthony (Lupe Sowell); daughter, Pam Reinke; son, Mark (Susan); ex-husband and close companion, Ross Sr.; close cousin, Wanda Steinmetz; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family has entrusted the arrangements of their mother's funeral to Palmer Funeral Homes, River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends and family can visit with the family on Sunday, June 14 from 2-4 pm at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Milton Adult Day Services which she loved to attend, The Center for Hospice Care, who cared for and guided her family during her final months, and the University of Notre Dame Caregiver Support Group.
Memorial contributions can be made to Milton Adult Day Services, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617; The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.