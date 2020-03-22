|
JoAnn H. Sikorski
Dec. 24, 1929 - Mar. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND - JoAnn H. Sikorski, 90, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Southfield Village Nursing Facility.
JoAnn was born December 24, 1929 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Nellie (Noel) Wisniewski. JoAnn married Theodore Sikorski; he preceded her in death on August 31, 1984. She was also preceded in death by her son, Theodore Sikorski, Jr.; grandson, Matthew Wojtysiak; and brothers, Arthur & Fred Wisniewski, and Joseph Cherry Jr.
Left to cherish the memory of JoAnn include her children, Mary Ann (Dean) Ward, Bonnie Sikorski, Patricia (Robert) Wojtysiak, and Leonard (Rosemary) Sikorski; grandchildren, Shane Ward, Brent (Miriam) Ward, Rebecca (Donald) Wisner, Lucas (Christine)Wojtysiak, Mark Wojtysiak, Theodore Wojtysiak, and Gina Wojtysiak; great-grandchildren, Parker, Roddy, & Oliver Ward, Jasper Wisner, Anais & Katya, Eleanor & Adeline, and Allison, Natalie & Jack Wojtysiak; sister, Jean Gruza; sisters-in-law, Norma Cherry, Barbara Revell, Agnes Mendell, Annette (Ted) Noell, and Mayola Humes; Humes; brother-in-law, Glenn Boudreau; many nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was a graduate of Central High School. She worked at Notre Dame in Building Services for 17 years. JoAnn enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals, watching game shows and Notre Dame football. She especially loved cooking big meals for her family. JoAnn dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health risks, a private family service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Any condolences may be mailed to the family at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may also be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020