|
|
JoAnn Stealy
Dec. 19, 1939 - Sept. 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - JoAnn Stealy, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
JoAnn was born December 19, 1939 in Mishawaka to the late Maurice and Anna (Van Ooteghem) Coppens. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Rose (Ross) Portolese, Marlene Gosztola, and Margie (Earl) Bradley; and brothers, Richard (Nancy) Coppens, John (Sharon) Coppens, and David Coppens.
On February 4, 1961, JoAnn married the love of her life, Ronald Stealy. He survives along with their daughters, Denise (Greg) Feitz, Dana (John) Marley, and DeeAnn (Jeff) Lovisa; grandchildren, Abbie (Kevin) Maes, Austin (Lisa) Feitz, Kasey Marley, Allison Marley, Vincent Lovisa, and Nicolette (Brandon Gallinger) Lovisa; great-grandchildren, Ava Baker, Harper Maes, and Sophia Gallinger; her twin sister, Judy (John) Long; sister-in-law, Linda Coppens-Muncey; and many dear nieces and nephews.
JoAnn retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after 25 years of service. She enjoyed country music and line dancing, league bowling, trips to the casino, and outings with her dear friends. JoAnn loved her family; time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most joy.
Visitation will be 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11:00am to 12:00pm, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 230 W. Catalpa, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019