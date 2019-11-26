Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Plymouth Church of the Brethren
1130 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Plymouth Church of the Brethren
1130 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN
Joanna B. McCan


1933 - 2019
Joanna B. McCan Obituary
Joanna B. McCan

May 23, 1933 - Nov. 24, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Joanna Belle Snyder McCan, 86, passed away Sun., Nov. 24. She was the daughter of Paul T. & Burnice (Crabb) Snyder. She is survived by her children: Jenny S. Huffman, Tim N. (Cindy) McCan, Scott A. (Karrie) McCan, and Julie A. (Dan) DeMers, 9 grandchildren, & 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at the Plymouth Church of the Brethren, 1130 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will be follow at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019
