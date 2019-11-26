|
|
Joanna B. McCan
May 23, 1933 - Nov. 24, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Joanna Belle Snyder McCan, 86, passed away Sun., Nov. 24. She was the daughter of Paul T. & Burnice (Crabb) Snyder. She is survived by her children: Jenny S. Huffman, Tim N. (Cindy) McCan, Scott A. (Karrie) McCan, and Julie A. (Dan) DeMers, 9 grandchildren, & 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at the Plymouth Church of the Brethren, 1130 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will be follow at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019