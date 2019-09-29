|
Joanna Lynn Barnes-Behringer
June 15, 1969 - Sept. 22, 2019
CENTRALIA, IL - Joanna Lynn Barnes-Behringer, age 50, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence in Centralia, IL. She was born June 15, 1969 in Mishawaka, IN to James Barnes and Linda (Gillean) Barnes. On April 21, 1990 in Grayslake, IL, she married Tracy Behringer.
Joanna is survived by her husband of 29 yrs, Tracy Behringer of Centralia, IL; a daughter Brittany Wright (Zacary) of Irvington, IL; a grandson Declan Wright of Irvington, IL; her mother Linda Barnes of South Bend, IN; her brother James Barnes, Jr.(Nashell) of South Bend, IN; her nieces Katelyn and Melissa Barnes; and nephew Travis Barnes also of South Bend. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, James Barnes, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Jack and Lucile Gillean; paternal grandparents, James and Pearl Barnes; a nephew Eric Barnes, and several cousins.
Per Joanna's wishes, cremation will take place and a private burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019