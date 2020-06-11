Joanne Glon
April 18, 1930 - June 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joanne M. Glon, 90, passed away at 5:35am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Memorial Hospital. Joanne was born on April 18, 1930 in Dowagiac, MI to Walter and Mary (Penkala) Setlak. She was employed by the University of Notre Dame and Watson's Gift Shop in New Carlisle. Joanne served on the New Carlisle Library Board and New Carlisle Town Board, replacing her husband after his death. She also was on the Olive Township 4-H Fair Board. Joanne loved sewing, reading, and gardening. She was a farmer's daughter, a farmer's wife, and farmer's mother. On June 21, 1952 in New Carlisle, she married Harry Glon. He died on May 1, 1975. Joanne was also preceded in death by a son, Joel and daughter-in-law, Terry “Toth” Glon, a brother, John Setlak and sister, Phyllis Setlak. Surviving are a daughter, Laura (Matthew) Hartz of Niles; two sons, Leon Glon of South Bend and John (Wendy) Glon of New Carlisle; 8 grandchildren: Tina Addington, Harrison (Amanda) Glon, Joel (Becky) Glon, Sarah (Jacob) Mirles, Emily Glon, Garrett Glon, Elizabeth Hartz, and Robert Hartz; 5 great-grandchildren, Hannah Rupert-Addington, Zachary Rupert-Addington, Eric Glon, Jane Glon, and Clare Glon; and a sister, Norma Jean Krieger. Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue has been entrusted with arrangements. Private services will be celebrated. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
April 18, 1930 - June 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Joanne M. Glon, 90, passed away at 5:35am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Memorial Hospital. Joanne was born on April 18, 1930 in Dowagiac, MI to Walter and Mary (Penkala) Setlak. She was employed by the University of Notre Dame and Watson's Gift Shop in New Carlisle. Joanne served on the New Carlisle Library Board and New Carlisle Town Board, replacing her husband after his death. She also was on the Olive Township 4-H Fair Board. Joanne loved sewing, reading, and gardening. She was a farmer's daughter, a farmer's wife, and farmer's mother. On June 21, 1952 in New Carlisle, she married Harry Glon. He died on May 1, 1975. Joanne was also preceded in death by a son, Joel and daughter-in-law, Terry “Toth” Glon, a brother, John Setlak and sister, Phyllis Setlak. Surviving are a daughter, Laura (Matthew) Hartz of Niles; two sons, Leon Glon of South Bend and John (Wendy) Glon of New Carlisle; 8 grandchildren: Tina Addington, Harrison (Amanda) Glon, Joel (Becky) Glon, Sarah (Jacob) Mirles, Emily Glon, Garrett Glon, Elizabeth Hartz, and Robert Hartz; 5 great-grandchildren, Hannah Rupert-Addington, Zachary Rupert-Addington, Eric Glon, Jane Glon, and Clare Glon; and a sister, Norma Jean Krieger. Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue has been entrusted with arrangements. Private services will be celebrated. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.