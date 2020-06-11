Joanne Glon
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Glon

April 18, 1930 - June 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Joanne M. Glon, 90, passed away at 5:35am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Memorial Hospital. Joanne was born on April 18, 1930 in Dowagiac, MI to Walter and Mary (Penkala) Setlak. She was employed by the University of Notre Dame and Watson's Gift Shop in New Carlisle. Joanne served on the New Carlisle Library Board and New Carlisle Town Board, replacing her husband after his death. She also was on the Olive Township 4-H Fair Board. Joanne loved sewing, reading, and gardening. She was a farmer's daughter, a farmer's wife, and farmer's mother. On June 21, 1952 in New Carlisle, she married Harry Glon. He died on May 1, 1975. Joanne was also preceded in death by a son, Joel and daughter-in-law, Terry “Toth” Glon, a brother, John Setlak and sister, Phyllis Setlak. Surviving are a daughter, Laura (Matthew) Hartz of Niles; two sons, Leon Glon of South Bend and John (Wendy) Glon of New Carlisle; 8 grandchildren: Tina Addington, Harrison (Amanda) Glon, Joel (Becky) Glon, Sarah (Jacob) Mirles, Emily Glon, Garrett Glon, Elizabeth Hartz, and Robert Hartz; 5 great-grandchildren, Hannah Rupert-Addington, Zachary Rupert-Addington, Eric Glon, Jane Glon, and Clare Glon; and a sister, Norma Jean Krieger. Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue has been entrusted with arrangements. Private services will be celebrated. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved