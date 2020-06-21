Joanne Lee Gerhart
Nov. 14, 1954 - June 18, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Joanne Lee Gerhart, 65, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Joanne was born on November 14, 1954, in Camden, SC to her adoptive parents, William and Harriet Lindesmith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert Charles Gerhart, on May 5, 2001.
On July 19, 1980, she married Ralph Emerson Gerhart who preceded her in death on February 17, 2020. Surviving is her son, Drew Frances (Krystal) Gerhart and their son, Nolan Robert Emerson Gerhart of Murfreesboro, TN, and her brother, William Lindesmith of Virginia.
Joanne was a very talented and artistic person. She took immense pride in her work with several Search and Rescue organizations as well as St. Joseph County 4-H.
Per her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest along with her husband, Ralph, next to their son Robert at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.
Memorial donations in Joanne's honor can be made to the American Cancer Society or Autism Speaks.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.