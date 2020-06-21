Joanne Lee Gerhart
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Lee Gerhart

Nov. 14, 1954 - June 18, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Joanne Lee Gerhart, 65, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Joanne was born on November 14, 1954, in Camden, SC to her adoptive parents, William and Harriet Lindesmith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert Charles Gerhart, on May 5, 2001.

On July 19, 1980, she married Ralph Emerson Gerhart who preceded her in death on February 17, 2020. Surviving is her son, Drew Frances (Krystal) Gerhart and their son, Nolan Robert Emerson Gerhart of Murfreesboro, TN, and her brother, William Lindesmith of Virginia.

Joanne was a very talented and artistic person. She took immense pride in her work with several Search and Rescue organizations as well as St. Joseph County 4-H.

Per her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest along with her husband, Ralph, next to their son Robert at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.

Memorial donations in Joanne's honor can be made to the American Cancer Society or Autism Speaks.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved