Joanne Opal Kiester



Jan. 9, 1931 - Feb. 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Joanne Opal Kiester, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Elkhart.



Joanne was born on January 9, 1931 to Claude and Opal (Driscoll) Lunsford. In 1950 she married Kenneth Kiester. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth. Surviving are her daughter, Cindy Engle; son, Ken (Cathy) Kiester II; grandson, Dustin Engle; four step-grandchildren, Paul Andrade, Brian Kiester, Eric Deluna, and Nicole Tejeda; and brother, Claude Lunsford.



Joanne graduated from Riley High School and attended Olivete Nazarene University. She was very talented with her voice and words, and was a Motivational speaker and singer. Joanne sang for Studebaker Choir and Christian Women's Club. She was the former chairman of Fort Wayne Christian Business and Professional Women's Council.



Her artwork was phenomenal; she often drew portraits of people and animals. She loved animals.



Funeral Services will be on Thursday, February 21 at 4 p.m., with visitation two hours prior, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RiverBend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary