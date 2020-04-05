|
|
JoAnne Pruett
April 29, 1947 - April 1, 2020
GRANGER, IN - JoAnne Pruett, 72, of Granger, IN, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on April 1, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1947, in East Cleveland, OH, a daughter of the late Albert James and the late Sherrill (Weber) McGoogan.
JoAnne graduated from Merrywood High School, Wilmette, IL, in 1965, where she was a proud member of the infamous Rah Rah girls, and she graduated from the University of Dayton in 1969, with a degree in English. She has lived in South Bend since 1969. On November 25, 1995, JoAnne was united in marriage to Arden Pruett.
In addition to her husband, JoAnne is also survived by her daughter, Joy D. (Dan) Cornelius currently of Osan AB, South Korea; stepdaughter, Christy L. (Chris) Dunn of Columbus, OH; stepson, Doug R. Pruett of Mishawaka; seven grandchildren: Jack, Joseph, Matthew, Lauren, James, ‘they're all in charge' Ashley and Austin; her sister, Mary Therese “Terri” (Michael) Arciero of Camino, CA; and niece and nephew, Michael and Kelly.
JoAnne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a loving sister, a cherished friend and a lover of dogs. Anyone who knew or encountered JoAnne instantly witnessed her unwavering faithfulness and love for the Lord, even throughout her journey with dementia. Although JoAnne enjoyed various career paths throughout her lifetime, JoAnne's main passion was serving the Lord, her family and others. JoAnne spent countless hours volunteering through Luvability Ministries, DeColores Retreats, St. Vincent DePaul, REAL Services, and Visiting Angels. In 2016, JoAnne was recognized as a REAL Services Volunteer of the Year.
In addition to her heart of service, JoAnne was an avid reader and researcher, enjoyed playing cards, drawing and painting, and loved her cookies and coffee. One of JoAnne's favorite things to say was: “When the Lord speaks, you listen and obey, there is no other way.” There is no doubt that JoAnne was welcomed Home with giant outstretched arms that said to her, “Well done, my good and faithful servant, rest, for now you are Home....”
There will be a private memorial service for the family. JoAnne will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in JoAnne's honor may be offered to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Luvability Ministries, P.O. Box 46, Niles, MI 49120.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020