Joanne Ross
April 23, 1932 - Feb. 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Joanne “Jo” Marie Ross passed away on February 22, 2020 at Healthwin in South Bend.
Jo will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Milton “Milt” Ross, and their daughters, Diane (Don) Kane of Hinsdale, Illinois, Lisa (Steve) Britt of Lodi, Wisconsin, Janice (Kerry) Murphy of Syracuse, Indiana, and Nancy Colburn of Loudon, Tennessee. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Ross and Greg Hammer, Kate Fiorenza, Carly Grimes, Whitney Brown, Don, Charlie, and Steve Kane, Max, Allison, and Andrea Colburn; and her eight great-grandchildren. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Walter Rysick.
Jo was born in Chicago on April 23, 1932. She earned her degree in teaching from Ball State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. It was at Ball State that she met the love of her life, Milt. They were married on June 14, 1955 in Fort Wayne.
Jo went on to teach elementary school in Elmhurst, Illinois and work in the Penn High School Learning Resource Center. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and actively participated in many church committees and functions. She loved visiting with family and friends, traveling, bridge, games, puzzles, reading, and antiquing. Jo truly enjoyed the last four years of her life at Primrose Retirement Community, where she made many new friends and received outstanding care.
A mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, at 11:00 a.m., with 10:00 a.m. visitation at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of The Ross Family to Healthwin Specialized Care, 20531 Darden Road, South Bend, Indiana 46637.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020