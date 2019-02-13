Job Joseph Counsellor



Nov. 2, 1991 - Feb. 9, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Job Joseph Counsellor, 27 years old, residing in Mishawaka, IN, passed away Saturday evening, February 9, 2019. He was born November 2, 1991 in Mishawaka, a son of Richard and Deborah (Walter) Counsellor and has lived in this area all of his life. His contagious smile and love for others will be greatly missed. He received his Associates degree from Ivy Tech, and his BS in Nursing from Indiana University of South Bend. He was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.



On October 21, 2017 in South Bend, he was united in marriage to Alma Flores who survives along with his parents, Richard and Deborah Counsellor of Mishawaka; three sisters, Barbara (Chris) Gaby of Cookville, TN, Sarah (Brian) Mayer of West Lafayette, IN, and Crissy (Paul) Murphy of San Jose, CA; and four brothers, Obadiah (Sarah) Counsellor and Isaiah (Therryn) Counsellor, both of South Bend, IN, Daniel Counsellor and David Counsellor both of Mishawaka, IN. Also surviving are Alma's parents, Esteban Flores and Francisca Herrera Flores; and her two sisters, Mirella and Alexa Flores.



The family will receive friends for Wake/Viewing from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 15 at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Funeral Service will also be held at Palmer Funeral Home on Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m., with family receiving friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Rev. Virgil Wesco will officiate.



Contributions in memory of Job Joseph Counsellor may be offered to United Federal Credit Union, c/o Alma Counsellor for the Albrecht Gaby Memorial Fund. Online condolences to the family may be offered through www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary