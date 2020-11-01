Jocelyn Rose Payton
Aug. 30, 1951 - Oct. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Jocelyn Rose Payton, 69, passed away at 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Darden Homes in South Bend, IN. She was born on August 30, 1951 in Wichita, KS, to Al and Judy (Young) Langhofer, both of whom preceded her in Eternal life.
On March 27, 1971 at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS, Jocelyn married Richard Ernest Payton III, who preceded her in Eternal life on November 12, 2007.
Jocelyn is survived by her children: Dr. Chris (Dana) Payton of Edwardsburg, MI; Angela Payton of Mishawaka, IN; and Mike (Amber) Payton of El Dorado, KS; eight grandchildren: Kaylie (Deandre) Baker, Cora and (Devon) Johnson, Zach, Nalea, Haley, Hunter, Taylor, and Alexandra; seven great-grandchildren: Jada, Aaliyah, Preston, Jeremiah, Andre, Mackenzie, and Davon Johnson III; sisters, Melinda (Rocky) Giltner of Bluffton, IN and Mary (Bruce) Stoller of Princeville, IL; brothers: Dr. Martin (Lavilla) Langhofer of South Bend, IN; Erik (Cindy) Langhofer of Phoenix, AZ; and Bob (Misty) Langhofer of Goddard, KS; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Langhofer of Wichita, KS. In addition to her parents and husband, Jocelyn was preceded in Eternal life by her brother, Steve Langhofer.
Jocelyn was raised in a Christian home and came to have a relationship with Jesus at an early age. Her love for Jesus was evident in everything that she did, even when her health was failing. Anyone who met her could tell that she was different because of the love of Jesus that she shared with them. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and caring grandmother.
Jocelyn was employed as a secretary at Cessna/Boeing for more than 30 years before retiring early due to restrictions with her multiple sclerosis. This did not keep her down though, as she also was a professional cake decorator, and there are many memories of the wonderful aroma of freshly baked goods that filled the house. She also enjoyed serving as a vocalist for any function; she had a passion for singing and her memories of old hymns were always with her.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Paul and his home care team at Darden Place, for their excellent care and attention to Jocelyn over the past 10 years. They are extremely grateful for the love that his team has shown to Jocelyn and her family in the care they provided for her.
A Memorial service for Jocelyn will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Apostolic Christian Church, 1202 S. Lulu Street, Wichita, KS. A private interment of Jocelyn's ashes will occur with her family present, at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita, KS. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel in South Bend, IN is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of floral arrangements and in memory of Jocelyn, please send donations to The Darden Place, 20907 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46628.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.